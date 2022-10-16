Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $43,330.00

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00019842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.98 billion and $43,330.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.19 or 0.27420024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc launched on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

