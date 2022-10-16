Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hill International Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:HIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 372,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,553. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hill International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
