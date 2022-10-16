Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 337,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,333. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Hilltop by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hilltop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

