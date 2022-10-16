Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.41.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

HLT traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.58. 1,410,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,832. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,271,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,652,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.