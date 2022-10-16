HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HRT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of HRT opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

