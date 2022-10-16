Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.44 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $216.11 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.92 or 0.27712860 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 446,271,669 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

