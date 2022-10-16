Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Hologic Trading Down 1.3 %

HOLX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. 1,686,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

