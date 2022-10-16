Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.55. 1,686,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

