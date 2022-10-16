Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBCP. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $342.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.