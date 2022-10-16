Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBCP. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,090. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

