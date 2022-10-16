HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTBI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.58.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,945.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

