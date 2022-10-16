Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOFT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 84,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $27.21.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 354.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.