Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,526,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after buying an additional 1,013,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after buying an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.51. 2,180,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,713. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

