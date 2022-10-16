Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of HOV traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $133.99.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
