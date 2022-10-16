Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of HOV traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $133.99.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

