Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HDSN. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Technologies Price Performance
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
