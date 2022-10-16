HUNT Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $68.68 million and approximately $584,719.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

