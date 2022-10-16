Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. 27,258,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,734,786. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

