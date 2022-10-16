Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.40.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

