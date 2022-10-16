iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,425. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

Featured Stories

