ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.53. 146,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 334.60 and a beta of 0.57. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $135.03 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.72.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

