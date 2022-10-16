iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.80 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $88.80 million and $5.33 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00005726 BTC on exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002777 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00052611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00057328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005136 BTC.

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.0938093 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,533,065.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

