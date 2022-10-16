Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.92.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $186.10. 986,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,765. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

