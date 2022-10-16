Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.75.
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.12 and its 200 day moving average is $232.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $16,387,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
