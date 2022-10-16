Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.75.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.12 and its 200 day moving average is $232.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $16,387,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

