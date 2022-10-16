Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.81. 170,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $75,383.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $75,383.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Independent Bank by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.