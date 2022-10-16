Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 257,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

