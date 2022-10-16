Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CSFB boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

TSE INE opened at C$14.53 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -152.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.26.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

