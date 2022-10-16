Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 542,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,557. The firm has a market cap of $922.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.42 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 445,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 458,966 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

