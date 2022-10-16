Insider Buying: Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Acquires A$17,132.03 in Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNUGet Rating) insider Murray Jordan bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.64 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,132.03 ($11,980.44).

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.09.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 11th. Chorus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

