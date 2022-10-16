Insider Buying: Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW) Director Purchases 372,000 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) Director Wentong Gao bought 372,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005,169 shares in the company, valued at C$113,584.10.

Wentong Gao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wentong Gao bought 54,000 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Wentong Gao acquired 50,000 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Wentong Gao acquired 148,500 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$16,929.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Wentong Gao acquired 67,400 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$7,144.40.

CVE MGW traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. Maple Leaf Green World Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.06.

About Maple Leaf Green World

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

