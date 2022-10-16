Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $263,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.71 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth $16,234,000. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $515,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

