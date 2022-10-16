Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $127,500.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.45. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after buying an additional 471,476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at $10,147,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

