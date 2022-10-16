Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.09.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. 98,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 175.3% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

