Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $534.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.17 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.