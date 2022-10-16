Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Integer worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Integer by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Integer by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Integer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integer by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.08. 234,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,954. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

