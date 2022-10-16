Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Up 46.8% in September

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the September 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
