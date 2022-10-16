Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 48,185,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,652,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.