International Paper (NYSE:IP) is Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,994,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. International Paper makes up 4.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of International Paper worth $208,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

