Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $118,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Intuit Trading Down 4.0 %

INTU traded down $15.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.11. 1,804,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

