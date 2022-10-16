Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.11. 1,804,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,026. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.67. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

