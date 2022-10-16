Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded down $8.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.74. 77,244,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,179,024. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

