Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pflug Koory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.7% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.74. The stock had a trading volume of 77,244,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,179,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

