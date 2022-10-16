Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Trimmed by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. 3,103,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

