Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

PSCE traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 186,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,805. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

