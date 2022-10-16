Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of ISTR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 4,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.47. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.