Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,445 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group comprises 4.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DHIL stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $234.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $510.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

