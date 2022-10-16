Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 2.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

MMP traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 834,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,394. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

