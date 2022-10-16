Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for 5.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. 2,568,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.