Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,063,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.47% of Babylon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Babylon during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Babylon by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Babylon during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Babylon by 29.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter.

BBLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of Babylon stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 768,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Babylon Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Babylon Holdings Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

