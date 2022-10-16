Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.86. 3,595,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

