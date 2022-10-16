Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires New Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,970,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,982. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.